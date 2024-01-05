VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) 20 Days SMA touch -5.75%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on January 04, 2024, VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS) started slowly as it slid -0.14% to $7.07. During the day, the stock rose to $7.13 and sunk to $6.90 before settling in for the price of $7.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VFS posted a 52-week range of $4.59-$93.00.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.31 billion, simultaneously with a float of $31.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.87.

VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. VinFast Auto Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 98.62%, in contrast to 0.06% institutional ownership.

VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 7.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.16. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 24.10.

In the same vein, VFS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.33, a figure that is expected to reach -0.23 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [VinFast Auto Ltd., VFS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.13 million was lower the volume of 4.95 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.16% While, its Average True Range was 0.57.

Raw Stochastic average of VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.81%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 17.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 98.35% that was lower than 306.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.