Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) is -0.79% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ: VOD) established initial surge of 1.13% at $8.96, as the Stock market unbolted on January 04, 2024. During the day, the stock rose to $9.02 and sunk to $8.93 before settling in for the price of $8.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VOD posted a 52-week range of $8.10-$12.52.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of -2.52% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.92%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -39.19%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.71 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.71 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.75.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 104000 workers. It has generated 379,808 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 98,372. The stock had 5.18 Receivables turnover and 0.30 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.50, operating margin was +11.85 and Pretax Margin of +27.09.

Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Vodafone Group plc ADR industry. Vodafone Group plc ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.05%, in contrast to 7.91% institutional ownership.

Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +25.90 while generating a return on equity of 20.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vodafone Group plc ADR’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -39.19% and is forecasted to reach 0.92 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 35.92% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ: VOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.86. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.27, and its Beta score is 0.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.51. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.24.

In the same vein, VOD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.95, a figure that is expected to reach 0.54 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Vodafone Group plc ADR, VOD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 5.09 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.15%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.13% that was higher than 24.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.