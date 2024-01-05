Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $20.08: Right on the Precipice

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price increase of 1.94% at $27.81. During the day, the stock rose to $28.32 and sunk to $26.90 before settling in for the price of $27.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VNO posted a 52-week range of $12.31-$32.21.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -3.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -6.58%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $191.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $166.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.08.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3146 employees. It has generated 572,154 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -129,456. The stock had 2.38 Receivables turnover and 0.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.42, operating margin was +18.70 and Pretax Margin of -20.05.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. Vornado Realty Trust’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.62%, in contrast to 86.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 22, this organization’s Director sold 337,055 shares at the rate of 29.54, making the entire transaction reach 9,956,982 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 969,491. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 21, Company’s Director sold 262,945 for 29.54, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,766,475. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,306,546 in total.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2023, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.08) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -22.63 while generating a return on equity of -6.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -6.58% and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in the upcoming year.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.91. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.47.

In the same vein, VNO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.22 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.88 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.59% While, its Average True Range was 1.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.23%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 17.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.25% that was lower than 60.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.