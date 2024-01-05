WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $556.24K

As on January 04, 2024, WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE: WOW) started slowly as it slid -4.60% to $3.73. During the day, the stock rose to $3.92 and sunk to $3.66 before settling in for the price of $3.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WOW posted a 52-week range of $2.81-$12.45.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of -10.11% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -9931.99%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $86.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $311.94 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.51.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1390 workers. It has generated 507,122 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,799. The stock had 12.79 Receivables turnover and 0.39 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.13, operating margin was +4.71 and Pretax Margin of -3.23.

WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. WideOpenWest Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 42.14%, in contrast to 49.55% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 03, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 4,000 shares at the rate of 7.50, making the entire transaction reach 30,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 189,151. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 02, Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 4,000 for 7.54, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 30,157. This particular insider is now the holder of 193,151 in total.

WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -0.35 while generating a return on equity of -0.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 54.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -9931.99% and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in the upcoming year.

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE: WOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for WideOpenWest Inc (WOW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.45.

In the same vein, WOW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.14, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of WideOpenWest Inc (WOW)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [WideOpenWest Inc, WOW], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.53 million was lower the volume of 0.53 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.35% that was lower than 146.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.