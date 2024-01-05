WW International Inc (WW) volume hits 16.57 million: A New Opening for Investors

WW International Inc (NASDAQ: WW) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -11.13% to $6.79. During the day, the stock rose to $7.34 and sunk to $6.395 before settling in for the price of $7.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WW posted a 52-week range of $3.46-$13.31.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -8.83%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -122.33%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $79.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $76.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $536.95 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.27.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 7100 employees. It has generated 146,599 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -35,409. The stock had 38.84 Receivables turnover and 0.85 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +60.62, operating margin was +12.24 and Pretax Margin of -35.14.

WW International Inc (WW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Personal Services industry. WW International Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.79%, in contrast to 78.71% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01, this organization’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 25,900 shares at the rate of 7.04, making the entire transaction reach 182,245 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 30, Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 20,000 for 7.22, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 144,314. This particular insider is now the holder of 25,900 in total.

WW International Inc (WW) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.12) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -24.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

WW International Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -122.33% and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in the upcoming year.

WW International Inc (NASDAQ: WW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for WW International Inc (WW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.08. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.59.

In the same vein, WW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.95, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of WW International Inc (WW)

[WW International Inc, WW] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.70.

Raw Stochastic average of WW International Inc (WW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.26%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 11.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 97.62% that was higher than 87.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.