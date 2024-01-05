Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) latest performance of 11.01% is not what was on cards

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price increase of 11.01% at $13.61. During the day, the stock rose to $13.80 and sunk to $12.36 before settling in for the price of $12.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZIM posted a 52-week range of $6.39-$25.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 52.11%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -159.76%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $120.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $95.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.88.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6530 employees. It has generated 1,923,675 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 707,412. The stock had 12.42 Receivables turnover and 1.17 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +50.96, operating margin was +48.41 and Pretax Margin of +47.99.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.68%, in contrast to 19.04% institutional ownership.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2023, the organization reported -$1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$1.3) by -$0.44. This company achieved a net margin of +36.77 while generating a return on equity of 88.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -159.76% and is forecasted to reach -4.49 in the upcoming year.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.98. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.17.

In the same vein, ZIM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -17.75, a figure that is expected to reach -1.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -4.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM), its last 5-days Average volume was 11.11 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 14.76 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.07% While, its Average True Range was 1.07.

Raw Stochastic average of Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.04%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 112.14% that was higher than 74.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.