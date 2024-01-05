Zomedica Corp (ZOM) 14-day ATR is 0.01: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Zomedica Corp (AMEX: ZOM) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price decrease of -4.15% at $0.18. During the day, the stock rose to $0.19 and sunk to $0.18 before settling in for the price of $0.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZOM posted a 52-week range of $0.15-$0.34.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 89.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.01%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 50.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $979.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $964.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $176.39 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1785, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.1917.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 85 employees. It has generated 222,706 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -200,176. The stock had 14.40 Receivables turnover and 0.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +50.77, operating margin was -115.81 and Pretax Margin of -102.38.

Zomedica Corp (ZOM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. Zomedica Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.59%, in contrast to 8.54% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 15, this organization’s Director bought 100,000 shares at the rate of 0.17, making the entire transaction reach 16,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,950. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 17, Company’s CEO bought 100,000 for 0.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 16,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 200,000 in total.

Zomedica Corp (ZOM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -89.88 while generating a return on equity of -6.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 13.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

Zomedica Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 50.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in the upcoming year.

Zomedica Corp (AMEX: ZOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zomedica Corp (ZOM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 16.57. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.35. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 137.81.

In the same vein, ZOM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.02, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Zomedica Corp (ZOM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Zomedica Corp (AMEX: ZOM), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.58 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.83 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.0138.

Raw Stochastic average of Zomedica Corp (ZOM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.77%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 97.65% that was higher than 57.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.