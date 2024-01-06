A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) as it 5-day change was -0.12%

Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price increase of 0.81% at $33.80. During the day, the stock rose to $34.31 and sunk to $33.54 before settling in for the price of $33.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BAC posted a 52-week range of $24.96-$37.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 2.24%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.36%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.53%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.00 billion, simultaneously with a float of $7.90 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $267.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.11.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 217000 employees. It has generated 532,470 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +27.84 and Pretax Margin of +26.80.

Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. Bank Of America Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.16%, in contrast to 70.73% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 27, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 5,398 shares at the rate of 10.56, making the entire transaction reach 57,023 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,398. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 15, Company’s 10% Owner sold 900 for 9.72, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,748. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2023, the organization reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.75) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +23.82 while generating a return on equity of 10.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bank Of America Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.53% and is forecasted to reach 3.25 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 24.37% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.36% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bank Of America Corp. (BAC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.47, and its Beta score is 1.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.72.

In the same vein, BAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.57, a figure that is expected to reach 0.60 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bank Of America Corp. (BAC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC), its last 5-days Average volume was 34.47 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 40.83 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.63.

Raw Stochastic average of Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.55%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 70.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.82% that was higher than 25.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.