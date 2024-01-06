A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Under Armour Inc (UAA) as it 5-day change was -10.18%

Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) flaunted slowness of -2.93% at $7.94, as the Stock market unbolted on January 04, 2024. During the day, the stock rose to $8.11 and sunk to $7.92 before settling in for the price of $8.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UAA posted a 52-week range of $6.29-$13.05.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 4.12% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -15.04%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $188.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $188.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.82.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 15000 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 390,610 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 25,785. The stock had 8.82 Receivables turnover and 1.19 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.39, operating margin was +4.08 and Pretax Margin of +4.91.

Under Armour Inc (UAA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Under Armour Inc industry. Under Armour Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 57.00%, in contrast to 33.41% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 31, this organization’s Exec. Chair & Brand Chief sold 16,000,000 shares at the rate of 6.13, making the entire transaction reach 98,080,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 10, Company’s Chief Administrative Officer sold 69,823 for 9.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 650,689. This particular insider is now the holder of 260,291 in total.

Under Armour Inc (UAA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +6.60 while generating a return on equity of 18.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 31.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -15.04% and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in the upcoming year.

Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Under Armour Inc (UAA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.35. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.81, and its Beta score is 1.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.60.

In the same vein, UAA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.90, a figure that is expected to reach 0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Under Armour Inc (UAA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Under Armour Inc, UAA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 5.7 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.86% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Under Armour Inc (UAA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.48% that was lower than 44.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.