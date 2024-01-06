A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) as it 5-day change was -26.83%

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE: UP) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with great promise as it jumped 1.20% to $4.20. During the day, the stock rose to $4.38 and sunk to $3.72 before settling in for the price of $4.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UP posted a 52-week range of $0.98-$15.70.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 52.06% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 93.67%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $696.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $344.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.70.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 3111 workers. It has generated 507,798 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -178,451. The stock had 15.38 Receivables turnover and 0.81 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -1.68, operating margin was -22.33 and Pretax Margin of -35.16.

Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Airports & Air Services industry. Wheels Up Experience Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 50.51%, in contrast to 15.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 13, this organization’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 9,904 shares at the rate of 3.64, making the entire transaction reach 36,051 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 69,017.

Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2023 suggests? It has posted -$3.09 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$2.3) by -$0.79. This company achieved a net margin of -35.14 while generating a return on equity of -113.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Wheels Up Experience Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 93.67% and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in the upcoming year.

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE: UP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.44. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.07.

In the same vein, UP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -19.83, a figure that is expected to reach -0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP)

[Wheels Up Experience Inc, UP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.77.

Raw Stochastic average of Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.17%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 57.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 264.98% that was higher than 192.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.