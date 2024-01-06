Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) latest performance of -2.63% is not what was on cards

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price decrease of -2.63% at $144.57. During the day, the stock rose to $147.38 and sunk to $144.05 before settling in for the price of $148.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMZN posted a 52-week range of $81.43-$155.63.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 22.29% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1094.11%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.24 billion, simultaneously with a float of $9.07 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1493.99 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $144.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $128.47.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1541000 workers. It has generated 333,539 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,766. The stock had 13.77 Receivables turnover and 1.16 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.81, operating margin was +2.63 and Pretax Margin of -1.15.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. Amazon.com Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.28%, in contrast to 60.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 22, this organization’s CEO Amazon Web Services sold 500 shares at the rate of 153.83, making the entire transaction reach 76,915 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 119,060. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 21, Company’s CEO Amazon Web Services sold 500 for 153.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 76,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 119,560 in total.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2023, the organization reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.53) by $0.32. This company achieved a net margin of -0.53 while generating a return on equity of -1.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1094.11% and is forecasted to reach 3.67 in the upcoming year.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.74. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.99. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $75.49, and its Beta score is 1.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 88.29.

In the same vein, AMZN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.92, a figure that is expected to reach 0.79 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), its last 5-days Average volume was 43.94 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 50.93 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.34% While, its Average True Range was 2.92.

Raw Stochastic average of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.66% that was lower than 29.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.