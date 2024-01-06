Apple Inc (AAPL) volume hits 71.17 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on January 04, 2024, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) started slowly as it slid -1.27% to $181.91. During the day, the stock rose to $183.0872 and sunk to $180.88 before settling in for the price of $184.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AAPL posted a 52-week range of $124.76-$199.62.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 8.34%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.55%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.93%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.55 billion, simultaneously with a float of $15.54 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2829.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $187.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $179.91.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 161000 employees. It has generated 2,380,652 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 602,453. The stock had 6.29 Receivables turnover and 1.09 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.13, operating margin was +29.82 and Pretax Margin of +29.67.

Apple Inc (AAPL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Consumer Electronics industry. Apple Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.09%, in contrast to 60.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 29, this organization’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 5,513 shares at the rate of 192.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,058,496 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 29,174. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 17, Company’s SVP, GC and Secretary sold 123,448 for 188.79, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 23,305,748. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Apple Inc (AAPL) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +25.31 while generating a return on equity of 171.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 13.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.93% and is forecasted to reach 7.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.14% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.55% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Apple Inc (AAPL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.94. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.00. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $29.68, and its Beta score is 1.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 28.41.

In the same vein, AAPL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.13, a figure that is expected to reach 2.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Apple Inc (AAPL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Apple Inc, AAPL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 57.92 million was lower the volume of 70.96 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.28% While, its Average True Range was 3.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Apple Inc (AAPL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.84%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.03% that was lower than 19.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.