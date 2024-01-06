Baozun Inc ADR (BZUN) went down -2.71% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on January 04, 2024, Baozun Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BZUN) started slowly as it slid -2.71% to $2.51. During the day, the stock rose to $2.585 and sunk to $2.46 before settling in for the price of $2.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BZUN posted a 52-week range of $2.57-$8.62.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 12.56% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -32.91%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $139.81 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.86.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 7588 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 1,287,416 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -100,118. The stock had 3.03 Receivables turnover and 0.74 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +73.15, operating margin was -0.58 and Pretax Margin of -6.91.

Baozun Inc ADR (BZUN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry. Baozun Inc ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.12%, in contrast to 30.84% institutional ownership.

Baozun Inc ADR (BZUN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -7.78 while generating a return on equity of -14.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 26.20 per share during the current fiscal year.

Baozun Inc ADR’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -32.91% and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in the upcoming year.

Baozun Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BZUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Baozun Inc ADR (BZUN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.63. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.11.

In the same vein, BZUN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Baozun Inc ADR (BZUN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Baozun Inc ADR, BZUN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.63 million was lower the volume of 0.71 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Baozun Inc ADR (BZUN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.66%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 8.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.16% that was lower than 61.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.