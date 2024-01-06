BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Moves -2.40% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) flaunted slowness of -2.40% at $3.25, as the Stock market unbolted on January 04, 2024. During the day, the stock rose to $3.33 and sunk to $3.23 before settling in for the price of $3.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BB posted a 52-week range of $3.28-$5.75.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -6.07%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 85.71%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $582.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $575.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.46.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3181 employees. It has generated 270,987 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -303,208. The stock had 4.29 Receivables turnover and 0.31 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.24, operating margin was -34.15 and Pretax Margin of -109.76.

BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the BlackBerry Ltd industry. BlackBerry Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.72%, in contrast to 53.35% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 03, this organization’s CEO & President, Cybersecurity sold 29,862 shares at the rate of 3.25, making the entire transaction reach 97,052 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 153,346. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 03, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 8,879 for 3.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 28,857. This particular insider is now the holder of 69,134 in total.

BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 11/29/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -111.89 while generating a return on equity of -61.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 85.71% and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in the upcoming year.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BlackBerry Ltd (BB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.89. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.29.

In the same vein, BB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.99, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Ltd (BB)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [BlackBerry Ltd, BB]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 7.06 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 2.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.

Raw Stochastic average of BlackBerry Ltd (BB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.79%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.72% that was lower than 65.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.