Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) EPS is poised to hit -0.02 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ: CAN) set off with pace as it heaved 6.86% to $2.18. During the day, the stock rose to $2.3686 and sunk to $1.9801 before settling in for the price of $2.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CAN posted a 52-week range of $1.13-$3.98.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 239.52% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.42%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -124.25%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $150.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $149.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $327.59 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.24.

Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.26) by -$0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Canaan Inc ADR’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -124.25% and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in the upcoming year.

Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ: CAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Canaan Inc ADR (CAN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.45. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.51.

In the same vein, CAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.99, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Canaan Inc ADR (CAN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Canaan Inc ADR, CAN]. Its last 5-days volume of 30.2 million indicated improvement to the volume of 28.35 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 37.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 197.99% that was higher than 103.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.