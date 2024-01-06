Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) EPS growth this year is 16.58%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, Capital Southwest Corp. (NASDAQ: CSWC) set off with pace as it heaved 3.04% to $24.71. During the day, the stock rose to $24.78 and sunk to $24.00 before settling in for the price of $23.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CSWC posted a 52-week range of $16.21-$24.29.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 32.67% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.66%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.58%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $987.16 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.71.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 26 workers. It has generated 3,938,500 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,272,808. The stock had 5.74 Receivables turnover and 0.09 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +97.31, operating margin was +67.32 and Pretax Margin of +39.13.

Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Asset Management industry. Capital Southwest Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.81%, in contrast to 21.46% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 21, this organization’s Director bought 500 shares at the rate of 23.29, making the entire transaction reach 11,645 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,664. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 02, Company’s Director bought 500 for 21.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,835. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,164 in total.

Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.65) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +32.32 while generating a return on equity of 6.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.58% and is forecasted to reach 2.69 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -14.66% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Capital Southwest Corp. (NASDAQ: CSWC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.43. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.72, and its Beta score is 1.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.52.

In the same vein, CSWC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.80, a figure that is expected to reach 0.66 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Capital Southwest Corp., CSWC]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.49 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.48 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.28%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 96.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.13% that was higher than 19.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.