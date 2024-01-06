Carnival Corp. (CCL) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $14.10: Right on the Precipice

Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with great promise as it jumped 3.06% to $16.85. During the day, the stock rose to $17.095 and sunk to $16.30 before settling in for the price of $16.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCL posted a 52-week range of $7.97-$19.74.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 225.74%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.11 billion, simultaneously with a float of $983.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.10.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.72, operating margin was +9.06 and Pretax Margin of -0.29.

Carnival Corp. (CCL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Travel Services industry. Carnival Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.29%, in contrast to 47.47% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 19, this organization’s Director bought 100,000 shares at the rate of 11.50, making the entire transaction reach 1,150,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 378,368. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 10, Company’s Director bought 350,000 for 12.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,544,785. This particular insider is now the holder of 961,238 in total.

Carnival Corp. (CCL) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 11/29/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.13) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -0.34 while generating a return on equity of -1.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Carnival Corp. (CCL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.41. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.99.

In the same vein, CCL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.12, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Carnival Corp. (CCL)

[Carnival Corp., CCL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.73.

Raw Stochastic average of Carnival Corp. (CCL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.53%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.24% that was higher than 44.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.