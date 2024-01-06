Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) EPS growth this year is -26.13%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on January 04, 2024, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.70% to $17.11. During the day, the stock rose to $17.19 and sunk to $16.69 before settling in for the price of $16.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPRX posted a 52-week range of $11.09-$22.11.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 5112.01% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -26.13%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $105.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $91.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.97.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 82 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 2,612,232 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,013,159. The stock had 25.11 Receivables turnover and 0.70 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +83.94, operating margin was +47.54 and Pretax Margin of +48.89.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.24%, in contrast to 69.71% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 15, this organization’s Director sold 14,000 shares at the rate of 14.39, making the entire transaction reach 201,420 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 12, Company’s Director sold 50,000 for 13.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 666,250. This particular insider is now the holder of 333,541 in total.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2023, the company posted -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.28) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +38.79 while generating a return on equity of 32.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -26.13% and is forecasted to reach 1.24 in the upcoming year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.17. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.45, and its Beta score is 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.24.

In the same vein, CPRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.53, a figure that is expected to reach 0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, CPRX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.82 million was lower the volume of 0.83 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.62.

Raw Stochastic average of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.04%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 91.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.59% that was higher than 44.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.