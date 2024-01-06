Cava Group Inc (CAVA) volume hits 1.37 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA) set off with pace as it heaved 3.04% to $40.67. During the day, the stock rose to $41.1294 and sunk to $39.12 before settling in for the price of $39.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CAVA posted a 52-week range of $29.05-$58.10.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 12.81%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $111.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $81.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.99.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +9.80, operating margin was -2.62 and Pretax Margin of -10.44.

Cava Group Inc (CAVA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Restaurants industry. Cava Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.86%, in contrast to 60.98% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 17, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 33.18, making the entire transaction reach 331,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 20, Company’s Director bought 4,500 for 22.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 99,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,500 in total.

Cava Group Inc (CAVA) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -10.46 while generating a return on equity of -24.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cava Group Inc (CAVA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.17. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.78.

In the same vein, CAVA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Cava Group Inc (CAVA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cava Group Inc, CAVA]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.8 million was inferior to the volume of 2.12 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.90% While, its Average True Range was 2.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Cava Group Inc (CAVA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.57% that was lower than 59.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.