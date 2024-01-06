Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) is 16.97% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB) open the trading on January 04, 2024, remained unchanged to $2.83. During the day, the stock rose to $3.0647 and sunk to $2.7807 before settling in for the price of $2.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLRB posted a 52-week range of $1.30-$3.20.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 0.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 48.04%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 40.43%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $34.78 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.01.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Cellectar Biosciences Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.42%, in contrast to 29.97% institutional ownership.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$1.21) by -$0.07. This company achieved a return on equity of -117.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 40.43% and is forecasted to reach -1.78 in the upcoming year.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.22. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24.

In the same vein, CLRB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.48, a figure that is expected to reach -0.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB)

[Cellectar Biosciences Inc, CLRB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 50.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.13% that was lower than 82.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.