CISO Global Inc (CISO) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.1768: Right on the Precipice

CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ: CISO) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.42% to $0.10. During the day, the stock rose to $0.114 and sunk to $0.104 before settling in for the price of $0.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CISO posted a 52-week range of $0.08-$2.52.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 198.35%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $146.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $89.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.83 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1099, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.1768.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 449 employees. It has generated 103,674 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -75,223. The stock had 7.14 Receivables turnover and 0.65 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +5.85, operating margin was -71.19 and Pretax Margin of -72.56.

CISO Global Inc (CISO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. CISO Global Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 50.46%, in contrast to 6.32% institutional ownership.

CISO Global Inc (CISO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.05) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -72.56 while generating a return on equity of -66.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ: CISO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CISO Global Inc (CISO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.37. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.32.

In the same vein, CISO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.51.

Technical Analysis of CISO Global Inc (CISO)

[CISO Global Inc, CISO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.76% While, its Average True Range was 0.0114.

Raw Stochastic average of CISO Global Inc (CISO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.96%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 69.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 65.59% that was lower than 122.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.