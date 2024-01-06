CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) Open at price of $27.00: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CNO) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price decrease of -1.21% at $26.97. During the day, the stock rose to $27.21 and sunk to $26.82 before settling in for the price of $27.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CNO posted a 52-week range of $19.95-$28.39.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -4.28%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $114.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $109.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.80.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 3400 employees. It has generated 1,052,000 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +18.29 and Pretax Margin of +14.46.

CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. CNO Financial Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.58%, in contrast to 96.22% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 06, this organization’s SVP and CAO sold 5,757 shares at the rate of 27.07, making the entire transaction reach 155,853 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 64,730. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 05, Company’s EVP and COO sold 1,784 for 26.82, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 47,847. This particular insider is now the holder of 44,478 in total.

CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +11.09 while generating a return on equity of 11.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.10% and is forecasted to reach 3.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.52. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.95, and its Beta score is 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.76. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.33.

In the same vein, CNO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.46, a figure that is expected to reach 0.87 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CNO), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.75 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.72 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.50.

Raw Stochastic average of CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.80%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 35.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.19% that was higher than 22.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.