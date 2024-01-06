Confluent Inc (CFLT) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.71

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, Confluent Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.14% to $21.71. During the day, the stock rose to $22.00 and sunk to $21.3198 before settling in for the price of $21.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CFLT posted a 52-week range of $14.69-$41.22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 57.65%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 99.07%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $307.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $207.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.16.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2761 employees. It has generated 212,222 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -163,908. The stock had 3.71 Receivables turnover and 0.25 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +65.45, operating margin was -78.77 and Pretax Margin of -76.16.

Confluent Inc (CFLT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Confluent Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 32.71%, in contrast to 62.59% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 21, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 8,502 shares at the rate of 23.95, making the entire transaction reach 203,623 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 409,442. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 21, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 858 for 23.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,549. This particular insider is now the holder of 326,512 in total.

Confluent Inc (CFLT) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -77.23 while generating a return on equity of -55.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Confluent Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 99.07% and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in the upcoming year.

Confluent Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Confluent Inc (CFLT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.88. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.13.

In the same vein, CFLT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.54, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Confluent Inc (CFLT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Confluent Inc, CFLT]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.82 million was inferior to the volume of 4.54 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.94.

Raw Stochastic average of Confluent Inc (CFLT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.19%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.57% that was lower than 101.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.