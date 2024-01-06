E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH) latest performance of -47.45% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: EJH) had a quiet start as it plunged -47.45% to $0.78. During the day, the stock rose to $1.24 and sunk to $0.7777 before settling in for the price of $1.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EJH posted a 52-week range of $0.89-$60.00.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 11.20% for the last half of the decade. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $14.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.5380, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.8404.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 528 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 129,397 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -66,301. The stock had 18.01 Receivables turnover and 0.57 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.16, operating margin was -44.44 and Pretax Margin of -52.63.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Personal Services industry. E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.76%, in contrast to 5.63% institutional ownership.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -51.24 while generating a return on equity of -34.75.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.45. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.17.

In the same vein, EJH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -62.99.

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH)

Going through the that latest performance of [E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd, EJH]. Its last 5-days volume of 6.12 million was inferior to the volume of 7.96 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.5996.

Raw Stochastic average of E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 444.04% that was higher than 203.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.