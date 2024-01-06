Ford Motor Co. (F) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.64

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price decrease of -0.26% at $11.68. During the day, the stock rose to $11.82 and sunk to $11.63 before settling in for the price of $11.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, F posted a 52-week range of $9.63-$15.42.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 0.49% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.59%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.00 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.93 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $46.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.23.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 173000 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 913,624 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -11,451. The stock had 3.21 Receivables turnover and 0.62 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.88, operating margin was +4.05 and Pretax Margin of -1.91.

Ford Motor Co. (F) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. Ford Motor Co.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.93%, in contrast to 54.79% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 08, this organization’s Chief EV, Digital & Design Off bought 182,000 shares at the rate of 11.05, making the entire transaction reach 2,010,590 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 720,176. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s President and CEO sold 79,921 for 12.86, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,027,840. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,638,667 in total.

Ford Motor Co. (F) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2023, the organization reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.41) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -1.25 while generating a return on equity of -4.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Co.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.59% and is forecasted to reach 1.79 in the upcoming year.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ford Motor Co. (F). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.03. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.66, and its Beta score is 1.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.35.

In the same vein, F’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.52, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ford Motor Co. (F)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F), its last 5-days Average volume was 48.04 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 57.51 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Ford Motor Co. (F) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.79% that was higher than 34.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.