Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) latest performance of -2.76% is not what was on cards

As on January 04, 2024, Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) started slowly as it slid -2.76% to $1.41. During the day, the stock rose to $1.46 and sunk to $1.35 before settling in for the price of $1.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FOSL posted a 52-week range of $1.07-$6.08.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -8.53%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 38.74%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $46.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $74.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3715, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.2113.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6900 employees. It has generated 243,832 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -6,400. The stock had 5.82 Receivables turnover and 1.29 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +48.73, operating margin was -0.23 and Pretax Margin of -1.32.

Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Luxury Goods industry. Fossil Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.63%, in contrast to 65.60% institutional ownership.

Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -2.62 while generating a return on equity of -10.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fossil Group Inc (FOSL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.31. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.05.

In the same vein, FOSL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.65.

Technical Analysis of Fossil Group Inc (FOSL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Fossil Group Inc, FOSL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.68 million was better the volume of 0.63 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.1237.

Raw Stochastic average of Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.61%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 29.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.40% that was lower than 98.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.