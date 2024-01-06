Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) is predicted to post EPS of 0.31 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on January 04, 2024, Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.44% to $41.55. During the day, the stock rose to $41.58 and sunk to $40.72 before settling in for the price of $41.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FCX posted a 52-week range of $32.83-$46.46.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.46%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.58%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -37.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.43 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.41 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $59.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $38.51.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 25600 employees. It has generated 911,484 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 135,195. The stock had 13.19 Receivables turnover and 0.47 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.68, operating margin was +32.36 and Pretax Margin of +28.78.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Copper industry. Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.62%, in contrast to 78.57% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12, this organization’s Director bought 4,000 shares at the rate of 34.90, making the entire transaction reach 139,597 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,800. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 01, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 11,678 for 43.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 504,117. This particular insider is now the holder of 32,333 in total.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2023, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.31) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +14.83 while generating a return on equity of 23.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -37.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.81 in the upcoming year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.67. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.98, and its Beta score is 2.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.67. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 114.80.

In the same vein, FCX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.48, a figure that is expected to reach 0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.81 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Freeport-McMoRan Inc, FCX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 9.44 million was lower the volume of 11.75 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.01% While, its Average True Range was 1.00.

Raw Stochastic average of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.35%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.41% that was higher than 32.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.