HashiCorp Inc (HCP) last month volatility was 3.98%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

HashiCorp Inc (NASDAQ: HCP) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price decrease of -1.18% at $21.77. During the day, the stock rose to $22.08 and sunk to $21.70 before settling in for the price of $22.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HCP posted a 52-week range of $18.91-$37.31.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 74.91%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -53.63%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 76.64%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $195.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $106.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.08.

HashiCorp Inc (HCP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. HashiCorp Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 45.51%, in contrast to 45.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 02, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 35,904 shares at the rate of 22.90, making the entire transaction reach 822,180 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,517,548. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 22, Company’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 45,316 for 23.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,064,006. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

HashiCorp Inc (HCP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2023, the organization reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

HashiCorp Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 76.64% and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in the upcoming year.

HashiCorp Inc (NASDAQ: HCP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for HashiCorp Inc (HCP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.89. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.56.

In the same vein, HCP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of HashiCorp Inc (HCP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of HashiCorp Inc (NASDAQ: HCP), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.86 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.2 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.88.

Raw Stochastic average of HashiCorp Inc (HCP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.60%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.86% that was lower than 49.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.