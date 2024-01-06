Home Depot, Inc. (HD) Open at price of $339.93: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) set off with pace as it heaved 0.10% to $338.59. During the day, the stock rose to $342.9217 and sunk to $338.54 before settling in for the price of $338.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HD posted a 52-week range of $274.26-$354.92.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.01%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -9.71%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.02 billion, simultaneously with a float of $992.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $336.99 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $316.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $308.37.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 471600 employees. It has generated 333,764 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 36,270. The stock had 46.69 Receivables turnover and 2.12 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.97, operating margin was +15.27 and Pretax Margin of +14.28.

Home Depot, Inc. (HD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Home Improvement Retail industry. Home Depot, Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.25%, in contrast to 71.33% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 28, this organization’s EVP, Merchandising sold 1,612 shares at the rate of 313.90, making the entire transaction reach 506,007 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,966. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 22, Company’s Senior EVP sold 127 for 307.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 38,998. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,565 in total.

Home Depot, Inc. (HD) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 10/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.76) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +10.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

Home Depot, Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -9.71% and is forecasted to reach 15.58 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.01% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Home Depot, Inc. (HD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.33. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.73, and its Beta score is 0.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.19. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.97.

In the same vein, HD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 15.58, a figure that is expected to reach 2.77 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 15.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Home Depot, Inc. (HD)

Going through the that latest performance of [Home Depot, Inc., HD]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.6 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.27 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.16% While, its Average True Range was 4.98.

Raw Stochastic average of Home Depot, Inc. (HD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.75%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.95% that was lower than 18.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.