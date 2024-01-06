Lemonade Inc (LMND) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.57 million

Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price increase of 2.40% at $16.61. During the day, the stock rose to $16.92 and sunk to $16.01 before settling in for the price of $16.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LMND posted a 52-week range of $10.27-$24.81.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 88.22%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -55.99%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.86%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $69.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $49.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.49.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1367 employees. It has generated 140,892 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -148.70 and Pretax Margin of -153.06.

Lemonade Inc (LMND) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. Lemonade Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.17%, in contrast to 36.25% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 17, this organization’s Chief Insurance Officer sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 20.00, making the entire transaction reach 100,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 47,784. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 05, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,474 for 18.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 26,915. This particular insider is now the holder of 268,581 in total.

Lemonade Inc (LMND) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -154.62 while generating a return on equity of -32.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 13.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lemonade Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.86% and is forecasted to reach -3.20 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -55.99% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lemonade Inc (LMND). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.48.

In the same vein, LMND’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.72, a figure that is expected to reach -0.83 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lemonade Inc (LMND)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.8 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.96 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.80% While, its Average True Range was 1.06.

Raw Stochastic average of Lemonade Inc (LMND) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.45%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.59% that was lower than 82.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.