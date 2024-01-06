Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG) PE Ratio stood at $9.58: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MFG) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price increase of 0.59% at $3.43. During the day, the stock rose to $3.45 and sunk to $3.42 before settling in for the price of $3.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MFG posted a 52-week range of $2.70-$3.70.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.24%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.63%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.22%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.68 billion, simultaneously with a float of $12.68 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $43.49 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.22.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 51212 employees. It has generated 98,333,106 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +17.29 and Pretax Margin of +15.47.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.01%, in contrast to 0.60% institutional ownership.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +11.03 while generating a return on equity of 6.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 11.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.22% and is forecasted to reach 0.36 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.63% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.58, and its Beta score is 0.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.89.

In the same vein, MFG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.36, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MFG), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.21 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.81 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.06.

Raw Stochastic average of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.74%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.07% that was lower than 27.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.