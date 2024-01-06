Opko Health Inc (OPK) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.79

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPK) had a quiet start as it plunged -39.55% to $0.91. During the day, the stock rose to $1.22 and sunk to $0.8736 before settling in for the price of $1.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OPK posted a 52-week range of $1.00-$2.24.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 7.61%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.51%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 43.48%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $772.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $414.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $700.93 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4509, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5948.

Opko Health Inc (OPK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. Opko Health Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 46.35%, in contrast to 24.61% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 13, this organization’s Director bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 1.30, making the entire transaction reach 32,491 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 300,000. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 10, Company’s CEO & Chairman bought 500,000 for 1.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 625,462. This particular insider is now the holder of 201,956,694 in total.

Opko Health Inc (OPK) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.1) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Opko Health Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 43.48% and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.51% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Opko Health Inc (OPK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.44. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.81.

In the same vein, OPK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.28, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Opko Health Inc (OPK)

Going through the that latest performance of [Opko Health Inc, OPK]. Its last 5-days volume of 20.0 million was inferior to the volume of 31.78 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.1412.

Raw Stochastic average of Opko Health Inc (OPK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.08%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 210.45% that was higher than 92.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.