Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) average volume reaches $61.31M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price increase of 0.99% at $16.25. During the day, the stock rose to $16.58 and sunk to $15.95 before settling in for the price of $16.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PLTR posted a 52-week range of $5.84-$21.85.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 34.15% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.97%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 310.82%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.00 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.83 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $35.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.77.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 3838 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 496,579 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -97,370. The stock had 8.48 Receivables turnover and 0.57 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +78.56, operating margin was -8.46 and Pretax Margin of -18.94.

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. Palantir Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.09%, in contrast to 37.89% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 03, this organization’s Director sold 4,000 shares at the rate of 16.11, making the entire transaction reach 64,440 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 200,783. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 02, Company’s Director sold 21,900 for 16.72, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 366,085. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,677,419 in total.

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2023, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.06) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -19.61 while generating a return on equity of -15.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 310.82% and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in the upcoming year.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.53. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.69. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $251.16, and its Beta score is 2.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 74.50.

In the same vein, PLTR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.06, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR), its last 5-days Average volume was 41.27 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 42.81 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.62.

Raw Stochastic average of Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.46%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.72% that was lower than 61.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.