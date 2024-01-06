Planet Labs PBC (PL) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.76

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price decrease of -0.85% at $2.32. During the day, the stock rose to $2.365 and sunk to $2.29 before settling in for the price of $2.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PL posted a 52-week range of $2.04-$5.18.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -9.57%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.78%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $250.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $167.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $662.73 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.17.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. Planet Labs PBC’s current insider ownership accounts for 41.43%, in contrast to 26.54% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 02, this organization’s CFO & COO sold 1,000 shares at the rate of 2.46, making the entire transaction reach 2,460 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 845,509. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 01, Company’s CFO & COO sold 1,000 for 2.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,410. This particular insider is now the holder of 875,932 in total.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.78% and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 32.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Planet Labs PBC (PL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.94. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.09.

In the same vein, PL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.54, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Planet Labs PBC (PL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.49 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.23 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.12.

Raw Stochastic average of Planet Labs PBC (PL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.92%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.89% that was lower than 55.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.