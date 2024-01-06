Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) plunge -13.84% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on January 04, 2024, Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX: SLI) started slowly as it slid -1.03% to $1.93. During the day, the stock rose to $1.98 and sunk to $1.88 before settling in for the price of $1.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLI posted a 52-week range of $1.66-$4.98.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 0.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.08%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 53.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $172.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $160.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $333.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.3430, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.3870.

Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Standard Lithium Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.28%, in contrast to 23.76% institutional ownership.

Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -25.00.

Standard Lithium Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 53.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in the upcoming year.

Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX: SLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.62. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15.

In the same vein, SLI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.22, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Standard Lithium Ltd, SLI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.68 million was better the volume of 1.31 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.1520.

Raw Stochastic average of Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.39%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 21.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 93.26% that was higher than 70.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.