Volcon Inc (VLCN) volume hits 22.59 million: A New Opening for Investors

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ: VLCN) established initial surge of 6.56% at $0.10, as the Stock market unbolted on January 04, 2024. During the day, the stock rose to $0.122 and sunk to $0.0977 before settling in for the price of $0.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VLCN posted a 52-week range of $0.07-$10.00.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 456.52%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $0.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4158, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.9875.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 52 employees. It has generated 87,436 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -658,373. The stock had 10.21 Receivables turnover and 0.24 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -221.25, operating margin was -705.21 and Pretax Margin of -752.97.

Volcon Inc (VLCN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Volcon Inc industry. Volcon Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.07%, in contrast to 13.62% institutional ownership.

Volcon Inc (VLCN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$4.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$1.7) by -$2.55. This company achieved a net margin of -752.97 while generating a return on equity of -986.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ: VLCN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Volcon Inc (VLCN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.17. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.22.

In the same vein, VLCN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -9.17.

Technical Analysis of Volcon Inc (VLCN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Volcon Inc, VLCN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 11.44 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.0279.

Raw Stochastic average of Volcon Inc (VLCN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.19%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 24.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 214.46% that was lower than 223.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.