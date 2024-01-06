Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) recent quarterly performance of 8.84% is not showing the real picture

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.12% to $24.26. During the day, the stock rose to $24.30 and sunk to $22.58 before settling in for the price of $25.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WBA posted a 52-week range of $19.68-$37.96.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 1.35%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -18.21%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $863.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $711.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.40.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 331000 employees. It has generated 420,184 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -9,305. The stock had 26.75 Receivables turnover and 1.49 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.84, operating margin was +2.15 and Pretax Margin of -3.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Pharmaceutical Retailers industry. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.48%, in contrast to 58.56% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 10, this organization’s SVP, Chief Pharmacy Officer sold 1,000 shares at the rate of 20.45, making the entire transaction reach 20,450 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 73,929. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 09, Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,279,590 for 195.38, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 249,999,896. This particular insider is now the holder of 30,489,956 in total.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 8/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.69) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -2.21 while generating a return on equity of -13.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -18.21% and is forecasted to reach 3.59 in the upcoming year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.02. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $36.49, and its Beta score is 0.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.15.

In the same vein, WBA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.66, a figure that is expected to reach 0.95 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

[Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, WBA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.07% While, its Average True Range was 1.11.

Raw Stochastic average of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.05%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 37.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.11% that was lower than 41.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.