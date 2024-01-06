ZeroFox Holdings Inc (ZFOX) volume hits 5.94 million: A New Opening for Investors

ZeroFox Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ZFOX) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.03% to $0.79. During the day, the stock rose to $0.9356 and sunk to $0.761 before settling in for the price of $0.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZFOX posted a 52-week range of $0.41-$5.15.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -96.08%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $118.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $44.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $98.78 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6660, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9685.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 739 employees. It has generated 159,165 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,004,130. The stock had 7.95 Receivables turnover and 0.24 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.22, operating margin was -43.80 and Pretax Margin of -639.72.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc (ZFOX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. ZeroFox Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 64.21%, in contrast to 10.25% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 08, this organization’s CEO and Chairman sold 67,116 shares at the rate of 1.04, making the entire transaction reach 69,666 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 60,475. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 10, Company’s CEO and Chairman sold 76,859 for 1.19, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 91,462. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,951,018 in total.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc (ZFOX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 10/30/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.07) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -630.87 while generating a return on equity of -233.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -96.08% and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in the upcoming year.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ZFOX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ZeroFox Holdings Inc (ZFOX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.84. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.45.

In the same vein, ZFOX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.11, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ZeroFox Holdings Inc (ZFOX)

[ZeroFox Holdings Inc, ZFOX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.20% While, its Average True Range was 0.0845.

Raw Stochastic average of ZeroFox Holdings Inc (ZFOX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 65.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 97.29% that was higher than 64.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.