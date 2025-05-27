$1.24M in average volume shows that 8X8 Inc (EGHT) is heading in the right direction

8X8 Inc (NASDAQ: EGHT) kicked off on Friday, down -4.79% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.67. Over the past 52 weeks, EGHT has traded in a range of $1.51-$3.52.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.37% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -3.82%. With a float of $130.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $134.36 million.

The firm has a total of 1942 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 67.97%, operating margin of 0.08%, and the pretax margin is -5.67%.

8X8 Inc (EGHT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of 8X8 Inc is 3.01%, while institutional ownership is 83.15%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15 ’25, was worth 1,810. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $1.81, taking the stock ownership to the 441,767 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 15 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,000 for $1.67, making the entire transaction worth $1,670. This insider now owns 442,767 shares in total.

8X8 Inc (EGHT) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.82% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.85% during the next five years compared to 34.38% growth over the previous five years of trading.

8X8 Inc (NASDAQ: EGHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at 8X8 Inc’s (EGHT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.02. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 8X8 Inc (EGHT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [8X8 Inc, EGHT], we can find that recorded value of 1.85 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, 8X8 Inc’s (EGHT) raw stochastic average was set at 3.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8577, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2829. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.6317. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6733. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5233. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4817.

8X8 Inc (NASDAQ: EGHT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 213.82 million has total of 131,694K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 728,710 K in contrast with the sum of -67,590 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 178,880 K and last quarter income was 3,020 K.