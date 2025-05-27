$1.63M in average volume shows that Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) is heading in the right direction

On Friday, Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CORT) was 3.42% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $76.09. A 52-week range for CORT has been $27.30 – $117.33.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 17.73%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 12.05%. With a float of $93.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.98 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 98.43%, operating margin of 16.17%, and the pretax margin is 19.86%.

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Corcept Therapeutics Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Corcept Therapeutics Inc is 11.58%, while institutional ownership is 79.02%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 172,862. In this transaction Chief Business Officer of this company sold 2,279 shares at a rate of $75.85, taking the stock ownership to the 16,586 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16 ’25, when Company’s Chief Development Officer sold 32,262 for $74.17, making the entire transaction worth $2,393,014. This insider now owns 5,487 shares in total.

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.05% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 69.46% during the next five years compared to 9.89% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CORT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.96. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT)

Looking closely at Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CORT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.88 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.81.

During the past 100 days, Corcept Therapeutics Inc’s (CORT) raw stochastic average was set at 43.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 134.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $69.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.79. However, in the short run, Corcept Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $80.73. Second resistance stands at $82.77. The third major resistance level sits at $85.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $75.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.51. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $70.47.

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CORT) Key Stats

There are 106,045K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.34 billion. As of now, sales total 675,040 K while income totals 141,210 K. Its latest quarter income was 157,210 K while its last quarter net income were 20,550 K.