1.69% volatility in First Horizon Corporation (FHN) last month: This is a red flag warning

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) kicked off on Friday, up 0.05% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $19.76. Over the past 52 weeks, FHN has traded in a range of $14.09-$22.44.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 18.59% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 9.59%. With a float of $500.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $507.32 million.

In an organization with 7155 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 93.36%, operating margin of 35.83%, and the pretax margin is 34.37%.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of First Horizon Corporation is 1.38%, while institutional ownership is 86.41%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 20 ’25, was worth 26,544. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 22 ’25, when Company’s Chairman, President & CEO sold 109,980 for $21.13, making the entire transaction worth $2,323,651. This insider now owns 1,861,381 shares in total.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.59% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.33% during the next five years compared to -0.31% drop over the previous five years of trading.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at First Horizon Corporation’s (FHN) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Horizon Corporation (FHN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.44 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.98 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, First Horizon Corporation’s (FHN) raw stochastic average was set at 63.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.67. However, in the short run, First Horizon Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.06. Second resistance stands at $20.36. The third major resistance level sits at $20.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.80. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.50.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.03 billion has total of 507,233K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,031 M in contrast with the sum of 775,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,195 M and last quarter income was 218,000 K.