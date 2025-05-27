$10.08M in average volume shows that PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) is heading in the right direction

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) on Friday, plunged -0.47% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $119.80. Within the past 52 weeks, PDD’s price has moved between $87.11 and $164.69.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 67.31%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 6.50%. With a float of $1.36 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.39 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 23465 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 60.92%, operating margin of 27.53%, and the pretax margin is 33.71%.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of PDD Holdings Inc ADR is 2.61%, while institutional ownership is 31.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 25 ’25, was worth 198,970. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 30 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 40,000 for $97.45, making the entire transaction worth $3,898,000.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) Trading Performance Indicators

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.21 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.56, a number that is poised to hit 2.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD)

Looking closely at PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ: PDD), its last 5-days average volume was 5.8 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 9.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.25.

During the past 100 days, PDD Holdings Inc ADR’s (PDD) raw stochastic average was set at 69.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $111.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $114.01. However, in the short run, PDD Holdings Inc ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $120.28. Second resistance stands at $121.32. The third major resistance level sits at $123.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $117.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $115.40. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $114.36.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 166.00 billion based on 1,392,146K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 53,955 M and income totals 15,403 M. The company made 14,418 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 3,561 M in sales during its previous quarter.