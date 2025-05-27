$107.99M in average volume shows that Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) is heading in the right direction

Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PLTR) on Friday, soared 0.83% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $122.29. Within the past 52 weeks, PLTR’s price has moved between $20.63 and $133.49.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 31.48%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 42.24%. With a float of $2.14 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.26 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3936 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 80.01%, operating margin of 13.02%, and the pretax margin is 19.32%.

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Palantir Technologies Inc is 9.44%, while institutional ownership is 51.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 215,881. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 1,708 shares at a rate of $126.39, taking the stock ownership to the 34,468 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 21 ’25, when Company’s insider sold 189 for $125.97, making the entire transaction worth $23,807. This insider now owns 34,279 shares in total.

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.24% per share during the next fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PLTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.49 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 93.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 220.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Looking closely at Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PLTR), its last 5-days average volume was 71.17 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 101.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.52.

During the past 100 days, Palantir Technologies Inc’s (PLTR) raw stochastic average was set at 85.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $102.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.57. However, in the short run, Palantir Technologies Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $125.67. Second resistance stands at $128.04. The third major resistance level sits at $130.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $120.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $118.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $115.95.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PLTR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 291.00 billion based on 2,345,356K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,866 M and income totals 462,190 K. The company made 883,860 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 214,030 K in sales during its previous quarter.