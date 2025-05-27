10x Genomics Inc (TXG) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -12.99%

10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG) on Friday, plunged -4.33% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $8.54. Within the past 52 weeks, TXG’s price has moved between $6.78 and $24.76.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 21.90% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 19.63%. With a float of $103.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.08 million.

In an organization with 1306 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 68.79%, operating margin of -27.6%, and the pretax margin is -24.56%.

10x Genomics Inc (TXG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of 10x Genomics Inc is 17.15%, while institutional ownership is 90.02%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22 ’25, was worth 67,119. Before that another transaction happened on May 22 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 3,994 for $9.08, making the entire transaction worth $36,266.

10x Genomics Inc (TXG) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.63% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.59% during the next five years compared to -36.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG) Trading Performance Indicators

10x Genomics Inc (TXG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.68 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.61 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.22 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, 10x Genomics Inc’s (TXG) raw stochastic average was set at 13.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.61. However, in the short run, 10x Genomics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.35. Second resistance stands at $8.52. The third major resistance level sits at $8.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.89. The third support level lies at $7.71 if the price breaches the second support level.

10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.02 billion based on 123,134K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 610,790 K and income totals -182,630 K. The company made 154,880 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -34,360 K in sales during its previous quarter.