12.05% volatility in Quipt Home Medical Corp (QIPT) last month: This is a red flag warning

Quipt Home Medical Corp (NASDAQ: QIPT) kicked off on Friday, up 3.14% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.75. Over the past 52 weeks, QIPT has traded in a range of $1.35-$4.07.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 32.83% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 16.06%. With a float of $36.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.51 million.

In an organization with 1200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 77.19%, operating margin of -0.85%, and the pretax margin is -3.93%.

Quipt Home Medical Corp (QIPT) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Distribution Industry. The insider ownership of Quipt Home Medical Corp is 17.00%, while institutional ownership is 60.48%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 26 ’24, was worth 41,634. In this transaction Exec VP Operations of this company bought 17,000 shares at a rate of $2.45, taking the stock ownership to the 40,057 shares.

Quipt Home Medical Corp (QIPT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.06% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.06% during the next five years compared to 13.26% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Quipt Home Medical Corp (NASDAQ: QIPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Quipt Home Medical Corp’s (QIPT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.85. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quipt Home Medical Corp (QIPT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 8.42 million. That was better than the volume of 0.58 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Quipt Home Medical Corp’s (QIPT) raw stochastic average was set at 23.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 221.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0881, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.6100. However, in the short run, Quipt Home Medical Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.8700. Second resistance stands at $1.9350. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6950. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.6300.

Quipt Home Medical Corp (NASDAQ: QIPT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 78.41 million has total of 43,091K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 245,920 K in contrast with the sum of -6,760 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 57,380 K and last quarter income was -3,040 K.