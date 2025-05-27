$125.31M in average volume shows that Tesla Inc (TSLA) is heading in the right direction

On Friday, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) opened lower -0.50% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $341.04. Price fluctuations for TSLA have ranged from $167.41 to $488.54 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 34.02%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -18.72% at the time writing. With a float of $2.80 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.22 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 125665 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 17.66%, operating margin of 6.59%, and the pretax margin is 8.38%.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tesla Inc is 12.90%, while institutional ownership is 49.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 1,050,336. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $350.11, taking the stock ownership to the 26,950 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 3,000 for $342.82, making the entire transaction worth $1,028,460.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.72% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tesla Inc (TSLA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.54. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 160.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 107.6 million, its volume of 100.94 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 16.16.

During the past 100 days, Tesla Inc’s (TSLA) raw stochastic average was set at 55.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $276.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $299.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $343.94 in the near term. At $348.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $353.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $333.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $328.61. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $324.00.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Key Stats

There are currently 3,220,956K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1091.49 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 97,690 M according to its annual income of 7,130 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 19,335 M and its income totaled 409,000 K.