-17.73% percent quarterly performance for Gyre Therapeutics Inc (GYRE) is not indicative of the underlying story

Gyre Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GYRE) on Friday, plunged -22.57% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $11.21. Within the past 52 weeks, GYRE’s price has moved between $6.11 and $19.00.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 246.63%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 140.00%. With a float of $12.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.64 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 96.23%, operating margin of 10.3%, and the pretax margin is 15.27%.

Gyre Therapeutics Inc (GYRE) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Gyre Therapeutics Inc is 85.26%, while institutional ownership is 2.96%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 22,500. In this transaction President of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $11.25, taking the stock ownership to the 2,812,824 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 21 ’25, when Company’s President sold 2,000 for $10.83, making the entire transaction worth $21,660. This insider now owns 2,810,824 shares in total.

Gyre Therapeutics Inc (GYRE) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 140.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gyre Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GYRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Gyre Therapeutics Inc (GYRE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.19 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gyre Therapeutics Inc (GYRE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.15 million, its volume of 0.5 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.02.

During the past 100 days, Gyre Therapeutics Inc’s (GYRE) raw stochastic average was set at 33.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 147.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 114.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.47. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.44 in the near term. At $12.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.25. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.48.

Gyre Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GYRE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 764.72 million based on 93,758K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 105,760 K and income totals 12,090 K. The company made 22,060 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.