20.43% volatility in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) last month: This is a red flag warning

On Friday, CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CTMX) opened higher 4.69% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $2.13. Price fluctuations for CTMX have ranged from $0.40 to $2.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 36.21%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -124.50% at the time writing. With a float of $131.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $157.54 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 121 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 64.9%, operating margin of 24.37%, and the pretax margin is 28.35%.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CytomX Therapeutics Inc is 16.79%, while institutional ownership is 35.41%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 18 ’25, was worth 22,556. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 37,656 shares at a rate of $0.60, taking the stock ownership to the 995,195 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 18 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 8,551 for $0.60, making the entire transaction worth $5,122. This insider now owns 201,026 shares in total.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -124.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CTMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.73. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX)

The latest stats from [CytomX Therapeutics Inc, CTMX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.36 million was superior to 3.62 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, CytomX Therapeutics Inc’s (CTMX) raw stochastic average was set at 85.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 364.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 167.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.44. The third major resistance level sits at $2.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.92. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.82.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CTMX) Key Stats

There are currently 80,621K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 351.32 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 138,100 K according to its annual income of 31,870 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 50,920 K and its income totaled 23,530 K.