-25.24% percent quarterly performance for Nike, Inc (NKE) is not indicative of the underlying story

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) kicked off on Friday, down -2.12% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $61.32. Over the past 52 weeks, NKE has traded in a range of $52.28-$98.04.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 5.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -45.98%. With a float of $1.16 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.18 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 79400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 43.82%, operating margin of 10.39%, and the pretax margin is 11.07%.

Nike, Inc (NKE) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of Nike, Inc is 21.57%, while institutional ownership is 68.26%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 14 ’25, was worth 9,492,161. In this transaction EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of this company sold 152,976 shares at a rate of $62.05, taking the stock ownership to the 842,361 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 14 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 152,976 for $62.05, making the entire transaction worth $9,492,161.

Nike, Inc (NKE) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.98% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -13.07% during the next five years compared to 8.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nike, Inc’s (NKE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.52. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nike, Inc (NKE)

Looking closely at Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE), its last 5-days average volume was 14.86 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 17.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.01.

During the past 100 days, Nike, Inc’s (NKE) raw stochastic average was set at 25.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.88. However, in the short run, Nike, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $60.44. Second resistance stands at $60.85. The third major resistance level sits at $61.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $58.66.

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 88.59 billion has total of 1,479,127K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 51,362 M in contrast with the sum of 5,700 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,269 M and last quarter income was 794,000 K.