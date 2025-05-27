-25.54% percent quarterly performance for Halliburton Co (HAL) is not indicative of the underlying story

On Friday, Halliburton Co (NYSE: HAL) opened lower -0.25% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $19.96. Price fluctuations for HAL have ranged from $18.72 to $37.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 3.23%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -19.25% at the time writing. With a float of $855.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $861.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 48000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 18.17%, operating margin of 14.48%, and the pretax margin is 12.2%.

Halliburton Co (HAL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Halliburton Co is 0.49%, while institutional ownership is 85.16%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14 ’25, was worth 1,279,475. In this transaction EVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 51,179 shares at a rate of $25.00, taking the stock ownership to the 127,101 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14 ’25, when Company’s Former Officer proposed sale 12,980 for $25.05, making the entire transaction worth $325,163.

Halliburton Co (HAL) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.25% per share during the next fiscal year.

Halliburton Co (NYSE: HAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Halliburton Co (HAL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.46. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Halliburton Co (HAL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 12.82 million, its volume of 10.6 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, Halliburton Co’s (HAL) raw stochastic average was set at 10.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.11 in the near term. At $20.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.22. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.03.

Halliburton Co (NYSE: HAL) Key Stats

There are currently 859,715K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 17.12 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 22,944 M according to its annual income of 2,501 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,417 M and its income totaled 204,000 K.